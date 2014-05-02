1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,720 0,641-0,715 0,620-0,690 0,626-0,680 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,690-0,695 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1127 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,170 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,270 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,200-30,300 30,900-31,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed