1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,630-0,720 0,641-0,715 0,620-0,690 0,626-0,680
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,710-0,715 0,690-0,695 0,680-0,685
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,725-0,726 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1127 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,170 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,270 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,200-30,300 30,900-31,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed