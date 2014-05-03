* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,622-0,715 04,000 0,620-0,720
Gondal 11,000 645-0,726 14,500 619-0,733
Jasdan 0,300 590-0,705 0,400 535-0,690
Jamnagar 02,000 600-0,698 02,000 640-0,721
Junagadh 03,000 650-0,722 04,500 611-0,707
Keshod 01,500 612-0,665 01,000 600-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,632-0,715 0,630-0,720 0,622-0,691 0,620-0,690
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,045 1,955-2,780 2,000-2,680
Sesame (Black) 0,010 2,850-3,880 3,000-3,900
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,000 0,710-0,765 0,705-0,765
Rapeseeds 200 530-580 520-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,725 1,127 1,127
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed