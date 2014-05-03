* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,622-0,715 04,000 0,620-0,720 Gondal 11,000 645-0,726 14,500 619-0,733 Jasdan 0,300 590-0,705 0,400 535-0,690 Jamnagar 02,000 600-0,698 02,000 640-0,721 Junagadh 03,000 650-0,722 04,500 611-0,707 Keshod 01,500 612-0,665 01,000 600-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,632-0,715 0,630-0,720 0,622-0,691 0,620-0,690 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,045 1,955-2,780 2,000-2,680 Sesame (Black) 0,010 2,850-3,880 3,000-3,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,000 0,710-0,765 0,705-0,765 Rapeseeds 200 530-580 520-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,725 1,127 1,127 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 647 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed