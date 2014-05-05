* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,720 04,000 0,622-0,715
Gondal 10,500 660-0,712 11,000 645-0,726
Jasdan 0,300 622-0,696 0,300 590-0,705
Jamnagar 03,000 613-0,709 02,000 600-0,698
Junagadh 04,000 640-0,703 03,000 650-0,722
Keshod 01,000 600-0,660 01,500 612-0,665
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,632-0,715 0,615-0,695 0,622-0,691
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,080 2,000-2,736 1,955-2,780
Sesame (Black) 0,025 3,500-3,846 2,850-3,880
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,050 0,706-0,762 0,710-0,765
Rapeseeds 250 525-585 530-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 622 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 644 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed