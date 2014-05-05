* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,632-0,715 0,615-0,695 0,622-0,691
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 622 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 644 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,270 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 30,200-30,300
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed