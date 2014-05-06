* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,24,000-1,25,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,615-0,690 04,000 0,615-0,720 Gondal 14,500 641-0,721 10,500 660-0,712 Jasdan 0,500 640-0,717 0,300 622-0,696 Jamnagar 01,500 580-0,725 03,000 613-0,709 Junagadh 03,500 620-0,711 04,000 640-0,703 Keshod 01,000 590-0,686 01,000 600-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,618-0,690 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,695 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,045 1,900-2,656 2,000-2,736 Sesame (Black) 0,020 2,700-3,695 3,500-3,846 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,065 0,700-0,745 0,706-0,762 Rapeseeds 170 540-595 525-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 648 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed