* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,24,000-1,25,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,615-0,690 04,000 0,615-0,720
Gondal 14,500 641-0,721 10,500 660-0,712
Jasdan 0,500 640-0,717 0,300 622-0,696
Jamnagar 01,500 580-0,725 03,000 613-0,709
Junagadh 03,500 620-0,711 04,000 640-0,703
Keshod 01,000 590-0,686 01,000 600-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,618-0,690 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,695
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,045 1,900-2,656 2,000-2,736
Sesame (Black) 0,020 2,700-3,695 3,500-3,846
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,065 0,700-0,745 0,706-0,762
Rapeseeds 170 540-595 525-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 626 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 648 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed