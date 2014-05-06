1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. Market sentiment turned weak as arrivals of summer crop started. 2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,618-0,690 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,695 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,720 1105 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,900-30,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed