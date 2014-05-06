1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
Market sentiment turned weak as arrivals of summer crop started.
2. Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,618-0,690 0,620-0,720 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,695
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,720 1105 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,000-29,100 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed