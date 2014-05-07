* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,09,000-1,10,000 versus 1,24,000-1,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,600-0,667 03,500 0,615-0,690 Gondal 15,000 645-0,705 14,500 641-0,721 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,689 0,500 640-0,717 Jamnagar 01,500 560-0,741 01,500 580-0,725 Junagadh 05,000 600-0,732 03,500 620-0,711 Keshod 02,000 550-0,698 01,000 590-0,686 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,667 0,618-0,690 0,600-0,652 0,615-0,675 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,045 2,000-2,839 1,900-2,656 Sesame (Black) 0,023 2,900-3,801 2,700-3,695 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,100 0,705-0,750 0,700-0,745 Rapeseeds 250 530-595 540-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1,105 1,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 648 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed