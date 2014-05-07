* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,605-0,667 0,618-0,690 0,600-0,652 0,615-0,675
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1105 1,105
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,055-1,060
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 29,000-29,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed