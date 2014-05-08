* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,600-0,665 04,000 0,600-0,667 Gondal 14,000 650-0,725 15,000 645-0,705 Jasdan 0,400 580-0,703 0,300 600-0,689 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,712 01,500 560-0,741 Junagadh 04,500 575-0,709 05,000 600-0,732 Keshod 02,000 545-0,686 02,000 550-0,698 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,665 0,605-0,667 0,600-0,650 0,600-0,652 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,057 1,900-2,676 2,000-2,839 Sesame (Black) 0,032 2,950-3,824 2,900-3,801 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 0,690-0,758 0,705-0,750 Rapeseeds 300 540-599 530-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,710 1,120 1,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed