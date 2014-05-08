* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,09,000-1,10,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,600-0,665 04,000 0,600-0,667
Gondal 14,000 650-0,725 15,000 645-0,705
Jasdan 0,400 580-0,703 0,300 600-0,689
Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,712 01,500 560-0,741
Junagadh 04,500 575-0,709 05,000 600-0,732
Keshod 02,000 545-0,686 02,000 550-0,698
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,665 0,605-0,667 0,600-0,650 0,600-0,652
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,057 1,900-2,676 2,000-2,839
Sesame (Black) 0,032 2,950-3,824 2,900-3,801
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,850 0,690-0,758 0,705-0,750
Rapeseeds 300 540-599 530-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,710 1,120 1,105
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed