* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,665 0,605-0,667 0,600-0,650 0,600-0,652 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,720-0,725 0,680-0,685 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,735-0,736 0,695-0,696 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,710 1115 1,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,000-28,100 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed