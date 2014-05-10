* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 1,00,000-1,01,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,605-0,670 04,000 0,600-0,665
Gondal 15,500 633-0,736 14,000 650-0,725
Jasdan 0,500 550-0,700 0,400 580-0,703
Jamnagar 01,000 630-0,706 01,000 600-0,712
Junagadh 03,000 560-0,701 04,500 575-0,709
Keshod 01,500 540-0,675 02,000 545-0,686
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,670 0,610-0,665 0,605-0,655 0,600-0,650
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,145 1,900-2,850 1,900-2,676
Sesame (Black) 0,015 2,260-3,871 2,950-3,824
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,950 0,703-0,758 0,690-0,758
Rapeseeds 200 540-600 540-599
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,120 1,115
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,815 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265
Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,065-1,070
Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed