* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,672 04,500 0,605-0,670 Gondal 12,500 611-0,722 14,000 600-0,725 Jasdan 0,400 543-0,670 0,300 540-0,680 Jamnagar 03,000 630-0,700 02,000 614-0,701 Junagadh 03,000 540-0,723 03,500 550-0,700 Keshod 01,000 520-0,655 01,500 523-0,667 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,672 0,610-0,670 0,600-0,658 0,605-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,250 2,250-3,011 2,045-2,917 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,700-3,721 2,600-3,816 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 0,705-0,768 0,702-0,765 Rapeseeds 200 540-590 530-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed