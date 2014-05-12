BRIEF-Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup production bases in India and Vietnam
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,672 04,500 0,605-0,670 Gondal 12,500 611-0,722 14,000 600-0,725 Jasdan 0,400 543-0,670 0,300 540-0,680 Jamnagar 03,000 630-0,700 02,000 614-0,701 Junagadh 03,000 540-0,723 03,500 550-0,700 Keshod 01,000 520-0,655 01,500 523-0,667 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,672 0,610-0,670 0,600-0,658 0,605-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,250 2,250-3,011 2,045-2,917 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,700-3,721 2,600-3,816 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 0,705-0,768 0,702-0,765 Rapeseeds 200 540-590 530-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 642 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market