Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,672 0,610-0,670 0,600-0,658 0,605-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,710 1100 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,150 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 642 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,820 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,260-1,265 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,250 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,900-29,000 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers.
