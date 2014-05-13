* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased further due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,655 04,500 0,600-0,672 Gondal 16,000 585-0,708 12,500 611-0,722 Jasdan 0,200 564-0,680 0,400 543-0,670 Jamnagar 01,000 600-0,698 03,000 630-0,700 Junagadh 01,500 565-0,707 03,000 540-0,723 Keshod 01,000 526-0,650 01,000 520-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,655 0,610-0,672 0,600-0,650 0,600-0,658 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,450 2,000-3,010 2,250-3,011 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,625-3,732 2,700-3,721 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,250 0,705-0,768 0,705-0,768 Rapeseeds 200 560-596 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 640 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,798 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,808 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil label tin 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed