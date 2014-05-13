* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased further due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,655 0,610-0,672 0,600-0,650 0,600-0,658 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 621 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 643 640 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,900-29,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed