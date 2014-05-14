* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,660 04,500 0,600-0,655 Gondal 14,000 602-0,706 16,000 585-0,708 Jasdan 0,300 550-0,698 0,200 564-0,680 Jamnagar 01,500 570-0,680 01,000 600-0,698 Junagadh 01,000 553-0,708 01,500 565-0,707 Keshod 01,000 520-0,650 01,000 526-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,465 2,200-3,100 2,000-3,010 Sesame (Black) 0,040 2,480-3,675 2,625-3,732 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,250 0,705-0,762 0,705-0,768 Rapeseeds 300 575-607 560-596 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 643 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil label tin 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed