* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,660 04,500 0,600-0,655
Gondal 14,000 602-0,706 16,000 585-0,708
Jasdan 0,300 550-0,698 0,200 564-0,680
Jamnagar 01,500 570-0,680 01,000 600-0,698
Junagadh 01,000 553-0,708 01,500 565-0,707
Keshod 01,000 520-0,650 01,000 526-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,465 2,200-3,100 2,000-3,010
Sesame (Black) 0,040 2,480-3,675 2,625-3,732
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,250 0,705-0,762 0,705-0,768
Rapeseeds 300 575-607 560-596
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 643 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil label tin 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed