* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,680-0,685
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,695-0,696
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,705 1,085 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,150
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 618 621 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 640 643 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,250
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed