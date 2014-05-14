* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,680-0,685 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,695-0,696 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,705 1,085 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 618 621 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 640 643 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,050-1,055 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 28,500-28,600 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed