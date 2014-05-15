* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,590-0,655 04,500 0,600-0,660 Gondal 15,000 580-0,702 14,000 602-0,706 Jasdan 0,200 540-0,680 0,300 550-0,698 Jamnagar 01,000 550-0,677 01,500 570-0,680 Junagadh 04,000 536-0,721 01,000 553-0,708 Keshod 01,000 510-0,645 01,000 520-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,655 0,605-0,660 0,590-0,645 0,600-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 2,200-2,955 2,200-3,100 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,480-3,675 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,700 0,702-0,755 0,705-0,762 Rapeseeds 150 540-590 575-607 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,080 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed