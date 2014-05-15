* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,590-0,655 04,500 0,600-0,660
Gondal 15,000 580-0,702 14,000 602-0,706
Jasdan 0,200 540-0,680 0,300 550-0,698
Jamnagar 01,000 550-0,677 01,500 570-0,680
Junagadh 04,000 536-0,721 01,000 553-0,708
Keshod 01,000 510-0,645 01,000 520-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,655 0,605-0,660 0,590-0,645 0,600-0,645
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,340 2,200-2,955 2,200-3,100
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,480-3,675
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,700 0,702-0,755 0,705-0,762
Rapeseeds 150 540-590 575-607
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,080 1,085
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 618 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 640 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed