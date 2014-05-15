1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased further due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,655 0,605-0,660 0,590-0,645 0,600-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,695 1,085 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 622 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 644 640 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 28,500-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed