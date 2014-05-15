1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil eased further due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,655 0,605-0,660 0,590-0,645 0,600-0,645
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,695 1,085 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 622 618 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 644 640 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 28,500-28,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed