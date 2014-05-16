* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery unit. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,655 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,080 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 619 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 641 644 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,700-27,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed