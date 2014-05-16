* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery unit.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,655 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,645
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,080 1,085
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 619 618 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 641 644 1,045-1,050 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,700-27,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed