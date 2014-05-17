* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,606-0,655 04,000 0,590-0,655
Gondal 14,500 605-0,690 15,000 580-0,702
Jasdan 0,300 530-0,677 0,200 540-0,680
Jamnagar 01,000 540-0,675 01,000 550-0,677
Junagadh 02,500 560-0,700 04,000 536-0,721
Keshod 01,000 500-0,650 01,000 510-0,645
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,612-0,655 0,600-0,655 0,606-0,650 0,590-0,645
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,850 2,100-2,668 2,200-2,955
Sesame (Black) 0,070 1,500-3,426 2,480-3,675
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,850 0,702-0,745 0,702-0,755
Rapeseeds 300 555-612 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 619 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 641 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,095-1,100
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed