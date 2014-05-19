1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,650 0,612-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,606-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 639 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed