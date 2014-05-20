* Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil moved down on low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,655 0,605-0,650 0,600-0,650 0,600-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 635 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,440 3,710-3,720 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,785 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,795 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed