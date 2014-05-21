* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,600-0,656 04,000 0,600-0,655
Gondal 15,500 590-0,706 14,500 623-0,701
Jasdan 0,500 560-0,660 0,300 510-0,667
Jamnagar 03,000 602-0,733 02,000 600-0,707
Junagadh 05,000 520-0,724 04,000 525-0,687
Keshod 01,000 505-0,667 01,000 510-0,640
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,656 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,000 2,100-2,400 1,900-2,653
Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,300-3,251 2,100-3,260
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,350 0,701-0,741 0,680-0,736
Rapeseeds 150 565-615 565-609
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,080 1,080
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,045-1,050 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed