* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,90,000-0,91,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,600-0,656 04,000 0,600-0,655 Gondal 15,500 590-0,706 14,500 623-0,701 Jasdan 0,500 560-0,660 0,300 510-0,667 Jamnagar 03,000 602-0,733 02,000 600-0,707 Junagadh 05,000 520-0,724 04,000 525-0,687 Keshod 01,000 505-0,667 01,000 510-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,656 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,000 2,100-2,400 1,900-2,653 Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,300-3,251 2,100-3,260 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 0,701-0,741 0,680-0,736 Rapeseeds 150 565-615 565-609 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,080 1,080 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,045-1,050 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed