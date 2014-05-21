* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,656 0,610-0,655 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,690 1,090 1,080
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati Ghee 1,045-1,050 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed