* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased further due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,87,000-0,88,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,600-0,660 04,500 0,600-0,650 Gondal 16,500 605-0,700 13,500 587-0,695 Jasdan 0,300 576-0,660 0,400 550-0,668 Jamnagar 02,000 623-0,765 01,500 600-0,750 Junagadh 05,000 560-0,760 04,000 515-0,745 Keshod 01,000 500-0,689 01,000 500-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,605-0,650 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,020 1,780-2,330 2,000-2,350 Sesame (Black) 0,140 2,580-3,150 2,500-3,238 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 0,690-0,739 0,702-0,736 Rapeseeds 100 545-610 568-616 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,695 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed