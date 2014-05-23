1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
3. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,605-0,650 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,645
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,720-0,735 0,700-0,705 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,735-0,746 0,715-0,716 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,695 1,090 1,090
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 610 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed