1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,605-0,650 0,600-0,645 0,600-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,735 0,700-0,705 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,746 0,715-0,716 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,695 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,945-0,950 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed