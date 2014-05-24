* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Vanaspati Ghee moved down on sufficient supply. * Castor oil dropped on lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,580-0,680 04,500 0,600-0,660 Gondal 15,000 612-0,723 16,500 605-0,700 Jasdan 0,500 575-0,678 0,300 576-0,660 Jamnagar 01,500 640-0,767 02,000 623-0,765 Junagadh 04,000 580-0,743 05,000 560-0,760 Keshod 01,000 500-0,700 01,000 500-0,689 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,680 0,605-0,660 0,580-0,630 0,600-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,000 2,000-2,258 1,780-2,330 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,000-2,950 2,580-3,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,680-0,736 0,690-0,739 Rapeseeds 200 565-617 545-610 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,695 1,090 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 632 632 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,945-0,950 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,025-1,030 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed