* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,585-0,675 17,000 0,580-0,680 Gondal 16,500 600-0,732 15,000 612-0,723 Jasdan 0,400 546-0,680 0,500 575-0,678 Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,742 01,500 640-0,767 Junagadh 05,000 560-0,725 04,000 580-0,743 Keshod 01,000 517-0,665 01,000 500-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,612-0,675 0,610-0,680 0,585-0,640 0,580-0,630 (auction price) Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,765-0,766 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,600 1,900-2,009 2,000-2,258 Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,950 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,570 0,705-0,738 0,680-0,736 Rapeseeds 150 560-608 565-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,090 1,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 632 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed