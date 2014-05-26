* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 08,000 0,585-0,675 17,000 0,580-0,680
Gondal 16,500 600-0,732 15,000 612-0,723
Jasdan 0,400 546-0,680 0,500 575-0,678
Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,742 01,500 640-0,767
Junagadh 05,000 560-0,725 04,000 580-0,743
Keshod 01,000 517-0,665 01,000 500-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,612-0,675 0,610-0,680 0,585-0,640 0,580-0,630
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,750-0,755 0,750-0,755 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,765-0,766 0,765-0,766 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,600 1,900-2,009 2,000-2,258
Sesame (Black) 0,240 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,950
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,570 0,705-0,738 0,680-0,736
Rapeseeds 150 560-608 565-617
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,090 1,095
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 632 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,075-1,080 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed