1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,612-0,675 0,610-0,680 0,585-0,640 0,580-0,630 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,750-0,755 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,765-0,766 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,085 1,095 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 610 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 620 632 1,015-1,020 1,030-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,500-27,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed