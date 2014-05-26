1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,612-0,675 0,610-0,680 0,585-0,640 0,580-0,630
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,750-0,755 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,765-0,766 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,085 1,095
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 598 610 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 620 632 1,015-1,020 1,030-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 3,825-3,830 3,825-3,830
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,700-27,800 27,500-27,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed