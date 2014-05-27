* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further on low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 07,000 0,582-0,654 08,000 0,585-0,675
Gondal 15,500 600-0,705 16,500 600-0,732
Jasdan 0,500 550-0,664 0,400 546-0,680
Jamnagar 01,500 600-0,735 02,000 650-0,742
Junagadh 04,500 540-0,743 05,000 560-0,725
Keshod 01,500 510-0,686 01,000 517-0,665
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,605-0,654 0,612-0,675 0,582-0,630 0,585-0,640
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,360 1,900-2,135 1,900-2,009
Sesame (Black) 0,280 1,800-2,460 2,000-2,600
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,750 0,690-0,750 0,705-0,738
Rapeseeds 200 550-600 560-608
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,080 1,085
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,370 2,400 3,660-3,670 3,710-3,720
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,825-3,830
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed