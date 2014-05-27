* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further on low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,000 0,582-0,654 08,000 0,585-0,675 Gondal 15,500 600-0,705 16,500 600-0,732 Jasdan 0,500 550-0,664 0,400 546-0,680 Jamnagar 01,500 600-0,735 02,000 650-0,742 Junagadh 04,500 540-0,743 05,000 560-0,725 Keshod 01,500 510-0,686 01,000 517-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,654 0,612-0,675 0,582-0,630 0,585-0,640 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,360 1,900-2,135 1,900-2,009 Sesame (Black) 0,280 1,800-2,460 2,000-2,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,750 0,690-0,750 0,705-0,738 Rapeseeds 200 550-600 560-608 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,080 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 620 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,370 2,400 3,660-3,670 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,235-1,240 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil label tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed