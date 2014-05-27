* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,654 0,612-0,675 0,582-0,630 0,585-0,640 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,685 0,695 1,070 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 620 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,360 2,400 3,660-3,670 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,225-1,230 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,235-1,240 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,255-1,260 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,300-27,400 27,700-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed