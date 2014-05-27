BRIEF-National Aluminium Co says India govt proposes to sell shares via OFS
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Sesame oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,605-0,654 0,612-0,675 0,582-0,630 0,585-0,640 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,685 0,695 1,070 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 620 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,360 2,400 3,660-3,670 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,225-1,230 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,235-1,240 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,255-1,260 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,825-3,830 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,480-2,485 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,300-27,400 27,700-28,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Says india government proposes to sell 96.6 million shares with additional option to sell upto 96.6 million shares of co
BANGALORE, Apr 18The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33800 ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43700 ICS-105(26mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 37300 ICS-105(27mm)