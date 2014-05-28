* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,72,000-0,73,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 06,500 0,575-0,670 07,000 0,582-0,654
Gondal 15,500 590-0,701 15,500 600-0,705
Jasdan 0,400 537-0,665 0,500 550-0,664
Jamnagar 02,500 620-0,711 01,500 600-0,735
Junagadh 04,000 525-0,732 04,500 540-0,743
Keshod 01,500 519-0,675 01,500 510-0,686
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,605-0,654 0,575-0,625 0,582-0,630
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,600 1,950-2,200 1,900-2,135
Sesame (Black) 0,100 2,000-2,583 1,800-2,460
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,300 0,695-0,740 0,690-0,750
Rapeseeds 225 555-601 550-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,680 0,685 1,065 1,070
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,360 2,360 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,480-2,485
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed