MEDIA-India's 2017/18 basmati rice sowing seen up 25 pct on high demand, normal monsoon - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,605-0,654 0,575-0,625 0,582-0,630 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,680 0,685 1,065 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,360 2,360 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,300-27,400 27,300-27,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur