1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Coconut oil firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,670 0,605-0,654 0,575-0,625 0,582-0,630 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,680 0,685 1,065 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,360 2,360 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,230-1,235 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,480-2,485 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,300-27,400 27,300-27,400 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed