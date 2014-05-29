* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,72,000-0,73,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,595-0,642 06,500 0,575-0,670
Gondal 15,000 600-0,702 15,500 590-0,701
Jasdan 0,500 540-0,680 0,400 537-0,665
Jamnagar 01,500 611-0,695 02,500 620-0,711
Junagadh 05,000 550-0,760 04,000 525-0,732
Keshod 01,500 528-0,691 01,500 519-0,675
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,642 0,600-0,670 0,595-0,635 0,575-0,625
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 4,090 1,980-2,128 1,950-2,200
Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,000-2,516 2,000-2,583
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,850 0,692-0,737 0,695-0,740
Rapeseeds 190 550-590 555-601
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,680 0,680 1,065 1,065
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 617 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,360 2,360 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,510-2,515
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed