* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down on lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,77,000-0,78,000 versus 0,72,000-0,73,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,595-0,642 06,500 0,575-0,670 Gondal 15,000 600-0,702 15,500 590-0,701 Jasdan 0,500 540-0,680 0,400 537-0,665 Jamnagar 01,500 611-0,695 02,500 620-0,711 Junagadh 05,000 550-0,760 04,000 525-0,732 Keshod 01,500 528-0,691 01,500 519-0,675 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,642 0,600-0,670 0,595-0,635 0,575-0,625 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 4,090 1,980-2,128 1,950-2,200 Sesame (Black) 0,110 2,000-2,516 2,000-2,583 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 0,692-0,737 0,695-0,740 Rapeseeds 190 550-590 555-601 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,680 0,680 1,065 1,065 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,130 1,130 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 593 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 615 617 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,360 2,360 3,660-3,670 3,660-3,670 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Groundnut oil label tin 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,230 1,230 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,775-3,780 3,775-3,780 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,510-2,515 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed