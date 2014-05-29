* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,642 0,600-0,670 0,595-0,635 0,575-0,625
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,675 0,680 1,060 1,065
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,130 1,130
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,360 3,680-3,690 3,660-3,670
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,220-1,225
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,220 1,230
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,775-3,780
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,510-2,515
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,600-26,700 27,300-27,400
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed