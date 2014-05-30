* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
* Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,77,000-0,78,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,595-0,642
Gondal 13,000 590-0,688 15,000 600-0,702
Jasdan 0,400 520-0,665 0,500 540-0,680
Jamnagar 02,000 595-0,722 01,500 611-0,695
Junagadh 05,000 540-0,704 05,000 550-0,760
Keshod 01,000 525-0,685 01,500 528-0,691
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,642 0,000-0,000 0,595-0,635
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,980-2,128
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,000-2,516
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,692-0,737
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 550-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,675 0,675 1,060 1,060
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,120 1,120
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220
Groundnut oil label tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,220 1,220
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,510-2,515
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed