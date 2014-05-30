* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,77,000-0,78,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 05,000 0,595-0,642 Gondal 13,000 590-0,688 15,000 600-0,702 Jasdan 0,400 520-0,665 0,500 540-0,680 Jamnagar 02,000 595-0,722 01,500 611-0,695 Junagadh 05,000 540-0,704 05,000 550-0,760 Keshod 01,000 525-0,685 01,500 528-0,691 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,642 0,000-0,000 0,595-0,635 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,980-2,128 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,000-2,516 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,692-0,737 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,675 0,675 1,060 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 1,005-1,010 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil label tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,220 1,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,510-2,515 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed