* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Castor oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,642 0,000-0,000 0,595-0,635 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,675 0,675 1,060 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 595 595 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 617 617 1,010-1,015 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,780 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,790 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,220 1,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,925-0,930 0,925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,510-2,515 2,510-2,515 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,600-26,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed