* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,601-0,657 03,500 0,600-0,652 Gondal 14,000 580-0,690 13,500 587-0,702 Jasdan 0,400 520-0,640 0,500 540-0,656 Jamnagar 01,500 600-0,770 01,000 606-0,745 Junagadh 05,000 530-0,675 04,500 535-0,690 Keshod 01,000 518-0,665 01,000 510-0,677 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,603-0,657 0,605-0,652 0,601-0,646 0,600-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 11,000 1,900-2,050 1,990-2,060 Sesame (Black) 0,540 1,800-2,323 1,900-2,536 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 0,670-0,740 0,697-0,748 Rapeseeds 200 535-600 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,675 0,675 1,060 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,120 1,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 614 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil label tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,220 1,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,910-0,915 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed