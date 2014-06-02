1.Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from flour mills. 2.Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,603-0,657 0,605-0,652 0,601-0,646 0,600-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,670 0,675 1,055 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,110 1,120 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 614 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,205-1,210 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,215-1,220 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,235-1,240 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,210 1,220 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed