* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,000 0,604-0,660 02,500 0,601-0,657 Gondal 15,000 590-0,683 14,000 580-0,690 Jasdan 0,500 525-0,625 0,400 520-0,640 Jamnagar 02,500 611-0,704 01,500 600-0,770 Junagadh 04,500 535-0,660 05,000 530-0,675 Keshod 01,000 510-0,644 01,000 518-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,605-0,660 0,603-0,657 0,604-0,651 0,601-0,646 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 04,500 1,900-2,095 1,900-2,050 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,000-2,500 1,800-2,323 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 0,680-0,740 0,670-0,740 Rapeseeds 150 540-585 535-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,670 0,670 1,055 1,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,110 1,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 607 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil label tin 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,235-1,240 1,235-1,240 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,210 1,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed