1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3.Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,606-0,665 0,605-0,660 0,603-0,649 0,604-0,651 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,750-0,755 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,765-0,766 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,665 0,665 1,047 1,047 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,110 1,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 585 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 607 604 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,797 0,790 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,807 0,800 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,210 1,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed