* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,580-0,670 04,000 0,603-0,665 Gondal 14,000 591-0,689 12,500 580-0,661 Jasdan 0,500 525-0,665 0,400 512-0,656 Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,740 03,000 590-0,750 Junagadh 05,000 509-0,680 04,000 511-0,662 Keshod 01,500 523-0,670 01,500 515-0,655 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,670 0,606-0,665 0,580-0,663 0,603-0,649 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 12,000 2,000-2,125 2,000-2,119 Sesame (Black) 0,650 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,220 0,690-0,751 0,680-0,745 Rapeseeds 160 550-590 530-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,665 0,665 1,047 1,047 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,110 1,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 607 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,797 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,807 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Groundnut oil label tin 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,210 1,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed