* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,580-0,670 04,000 0,603-0,665
Gondal 14,000 591-0,689 12,500 580-0,661
Jasdan 0,500 525-0,665 0,400 512-0,656
Jamnagar 02,000 605-0,740 03,000 590-0,750
Junagadh 05,000 509-0,680 04,000 511-0,662
Keshod 01,500 523-0,670 01,500 515-0,655
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,610-0,670 0,606-0,665 0,580-0,663 0,603-0,649
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 12,000 2,000-2,125 2,000-2,119
Sesame (Black) 0,650 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,220 0,690-0,751 0,680-0,745
Rapeseeds 160 550-590 530-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,665 0,665 1,047 1,047
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,110 1,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 585 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 607 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,797 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,807 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Groundnut oil label tin 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,210 1,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed