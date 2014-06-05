1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand.
3.Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,670 0,606-0,665 0,580-0,663 0,603-0,649
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,665 0,665 1,047 1,047
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,110 1,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 592 585 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 614 607 1,005-1,010 0,995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,797 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,807 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,210 1,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed