* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,578-0,680 04,500 0,580-0,670 Gondal 15,000 605-0,695 14,000 591-0,689 Jasdan 0,500 510-0,659 0,500 525-0,665 Jamnagar 01,500 600-0,758 02,000 605-0,740 Junagadh 05,000 505-0,665 05,000 509-0,680 Keshod 02,000 538-0,675 01,500 523-0,670 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,607-0,680 0,610-0,670 0,578-0,665 0,580-0,663 (auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 13,000 1,950-2,059 2,000-2,125 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,850-2,542 2,000-2,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,815 0,680-0,760 0,690-0,751 Rapeseeds 200 535-588 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,670 0,665 1,055 1,047 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,110 1,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 594 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 616 614 1,010-1,015 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Groundnut oil label tin 1,210-1,215 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,210 1,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed