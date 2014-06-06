1.Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,607-0,680 0,610-0,670 0,578-0,665 0,580-0,663
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,665 0,665 1,047 1,047
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,110 1,110
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 592 592 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 614 614 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,210 1,210
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895
Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475
Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed