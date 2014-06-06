1.Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,607-0,680 0,610-0,670 0,578-0,665 0,580-0,663 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,760-0,765 0,760-0,765 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,775-0,776 0,775-0,776 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,665 0,665 1,047 1,047 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,110 1,110 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 592 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 614 614 1,005-1,010 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,375 2,375 3,680-3,690 3,680-3,690 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,800 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,810 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,210 1,210 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,795-3,800 3,795-3,800 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,470-2,475 2,470-2,475 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,500-24,600 24,500-24,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed