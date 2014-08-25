* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. * Palm olien dropped due to weak global advices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,620-0,730 01,500 0,620-0,720 Gondal 07,000 641-0,807 05,000 635-0,850 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,740 0,200 600-0,744 Jamnagar 01,500 624-0,815 02,500 646-0,835 Junagadh 03,000 615-0,798 03,500 624-0,819 Keshod 01,000 606-0,794 01,500 620-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,730 0,625-0,720 0,620-0,715 0,620-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,510 2,100-2,388 2,100-2,418 Sesame (Black) 0,195 2,124-2,835 2,000-2,860 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,115 0,751-0,796 0,760-0,800 Rapeseeds 100 610-625 610-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,765 1,200 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,240 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 607 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,340 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,855-0,860 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed