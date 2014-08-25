* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 02,000 0,620-0,730 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 07,000 641-0,807 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,200 600-0,740 Jamnagar 01,000 637-0,822 01,500 624-0,815 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 615-0,798 Keshod 02,000 615-0,811 01,000 606-0,794 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,730 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,000 0,000-0,000 2,100-2,388 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,124-2,835 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,751-0,796 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 610-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,770 1,200 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 580 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 602 604 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed