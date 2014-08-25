1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,730 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,715 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,770 1,190 1,200 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,250 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,340-1,345 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,350 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati Ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,400-27,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed