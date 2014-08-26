* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,04,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,615-0,720 02,000 0,620-0,730 Gondal 06,500 625-0,810 07,000 641-0,807 Jasdan 0,300 605-0,768 0,200 600-0,740 Jamnagar 01,000 635-0,834 01,000 637-0,822 Junagadh 03,500 609-0,841 03,000 615-0,798 Keshod 02,000 600-0,815 02,000 615-0,818 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,720 0,630-0,730 0,615-0,710 0,620-0,715 (auction price) Market delivery 0,720-0,725 0,720-0,725 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,735-0,736 0,735-0,736 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 01,682 2,105-2,350 2,100-2,388 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,190-2,974 2,124-2,835 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,175 0,740-0,781 0,751-0,796 Rapeseeds 100 600-630 610-625 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 1,185 1,190 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,240 1,250 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,400 2,400 3,710-3,720 3,710-3,720 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,325-1,330 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil label tin 1,335-1,340 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,340 1,350 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,845-3,850 3,845-3,850 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,640-2,645 2,640-2,645 Vanaspati ghee 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed